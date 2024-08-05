Girl seriously hurt after being hit by car near Greenway High School Monday morning

PHOENIX — A child is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle this morning near Greenway High School in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 39th Avenue and Greenway Road for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a girl that was seriously hurt.

The girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear if the child was a student at Greenway High School, but the first day of classes was today, according to the school's website.

Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the crash.