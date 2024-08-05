Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Girl seriously hurt after being hit by car near Greenway High School Monday morning

Today is the first day of classes at the school near 39th Avenue and Greenway Road
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix Police
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A child is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle this morning near Greenway High School in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 39th Avenue and Greenway Road for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a girl that was seriously hurt.

The girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear if the child was a student at Greenway High School, but the first day of classes was today, according to the school's website.

Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen