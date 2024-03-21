Gila River Police Department officer hurt in rollover crash near 63rd Avenue and Baseline Road

LAVEEN, AZ — A Gila River Police Department officer was hurt in a rollover crash in the Laveen area early Thursday morning.

The crash reportedly happened around 2:20 a.m. near 63rd Avenue and Baseline Road, just west of Loop 202 South Mountain.

Video from the scene showed a marked police vehicle that was heavily damaged and on its roof, along with another car that had front-end damage.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the driver and passenger of the civilian vehicle involved in the crash left the scene on foot. Phoenix officers located and detained the pair nearby, and MCSO says alcohol impairment is suspected.

The officer reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What led to the crash is under investigation.

Expect delays in the area as officials continue to investigate and clean up the scene. Check current traffic conditions here.