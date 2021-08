TEMPE, AZ — Authorities say a multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Loop 101 at U.S. 60 Saturday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash involved four vehicles with injuries on the ramp towards U.S. 60.

It is unknown how many people were injured due to the crash.

Authorities said the ramp from east to westbound U.S. 60 is currently closed.

