Four people, including a child, hurt in crash near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Four people, including a child, are hurt after a crash late Thursday night in the West Valley.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When deputies arrived, they found four vehicles involved in the crash.

Four people were reportedly taken to the hospital.

Two of those people reportedly have life-threatening injuries. The other two, one adult and one child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not known if speed or impairment played a role in causing the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.