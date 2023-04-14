Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Four people, including a child, hurt in crash near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road

Two people reportedly have life-threatening injuries after the late Thursday night crash
Four people, including a child, are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in the West Valley.
Posted at 6:25 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 09:25:50-04

PHOENIX — Four people, including a child, are hurt after a crash late Thursday night in the West Valley.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When deputies arrived, they found four vehicles involved in the crash.

Four people were reportedly taken to the hospital.

Two of those people reportedly have life-threatening injuries. The other two, one adult and one child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not known if speed or impairment played a role in causing the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for two to New York City by watching Tamron Hall