One dead, five others hurt in crash near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street in west Phoenix

One of the five transported has life-threatening injuries.
Four people, including a teenage girl, are hurt after a crash early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.
Posted at 6:06 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 10:56:40-04

PHOENIX — A man is dead and five other people are hurt after a crash early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 5:15 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found two vehicles involved, with one of the vehicles rolled over. Two people needed to be extricated out of their vehicles.

A man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Five other people were taken to the hospital.

Phoenix fire officials say one of those people was a teenage girl.

One of the five people transported has life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the crash.

They say the intersection is shut down and likely will be for several hours.

