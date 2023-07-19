Four people hurt in crash involving work truck along I-10 west of Phoenix

Four people were hurt in a crash involving a construction vehicle along Interstate 10 near Salome Highway early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a speeding driver believed to be impaired struck a construction work truck near milepost 88, west of the Valley.

The occupants of the truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the at-fault driver suffered serious injuries.

DPS says the truck and its workers were stopped on the side of the road at the time of the crash. It's unclear whether they were working at the time.

Eastbound lanes of travel were shut down for an extended period of time due to the investigation and clean-up. The lanes reopened around 9 a.m.