Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Four people hospitalized after crash on SR 74 near Old Lake Pleasant Road

SR 74 closed in both directions for several hours
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Screenshot 2023-06-25 155846.png
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 19:26:52-04

PEORIA, AZ — Four people have been hospitalized after a crash on State Route 74 near Old Lake Pleasant Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the other three people are currently unknown.

SR 74 is closed for 17 miles between milepost 7 (211th Avenue) and milepost 24 (New River Road). There is no estimated time for reopening.

Department of Public Safety officials say someone from the crash had fled the scene but was "apprehended" by Peoria police.

Officials say impairment is possibly a factor in this crash.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!