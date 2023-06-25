Four people hospitalized after crash on SR 74 near Old Lake Pleasant Road

PEORIA, AZ — Four people have been hospitalized after a crash on State Route 74 near Old Lake Pleasant Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the other three people are currently unknown.

SR 74 is closed for 17 miles between milepost 7 (211th Avenue) and milepost 24 (New River Road). There is no estimated time for reopening.

UPDATE: The highway is closed between mileposts 7-24 in both directions. https://t.co/H2zFRs9Dy0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 25, 2023

Department of Public Safety officials say someone from the crash had fled the scene but was "apprehended" by Peoria police.

Officials say impairment is possibly a factor in this crash.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.