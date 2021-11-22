Watch
Four hurt after crash involving 2 motorcycles in Mesa

Posted at 8:13 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 22:22:06-05

MESA, AZ — One person was seriously injured and three others were hurt after a crash involving two motorcycles in Mesa Saturday night.

Mesa police say just after 10 p.m., two motorcycles were traveling southbound on Country Club Drive approaching Broadway Road when one motorcycle struck the back of the other.

This caused both motorcycles to lose control and crash. Each motorcycle had two people on it.

All four people suffered serious injuries with one person suffering life-threatening injuries. They were all taken to the hospital.

Police say a blood test was requested for one of the motorycle drivers for impairment.

No other details were provided.

The crash remains under investigation.

