One dead, three hospitalized, power lines down after crash near Country Club Way and Southern

Tempe Police
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 22:54:19-04

TEMPE — One person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a crash near Country Club Way and Southern Avenue Sunday evening.

Officials say one person has life-threatening injuries, two have serious injuries, and one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. One of those individuals later died, according to police.

The crash also caused downed power lines in the area.

Officials say people should expect delays in traffic.

It is currently unknown what caused the crash.

This incident is under investigation.

