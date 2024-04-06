Four hospitalized, one dead after two separate west Phoenix crashes

PHOENIX, AZ — One person is dead and four others are hospitalized after two separate crashes in west Phoenix Friday night.

One crash at 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road involved multiple vehicles, one of which caught on fire. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Another individual was pronounced dead on scene.

The second multi-vehicle crash happened at 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street. Three people were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

All four people hospitalized were adults, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

It is unknown what led up to either crash.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Phoenix Police Department.