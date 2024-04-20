Four hospitalized, including two police officers, after crash near 27th and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX, AZ — Four people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a Phoenix police cruiser Friday night.

Officials say the crash involving a police cruiser and an SUV happened near 27th and Glendale avenues.

Two Phoenix police officers were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Two people inside the SUV at the time of the crash were also taken to a hospital, though their conditions are currently unknown.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

The intersection of 27th and Glendale avenues is closed while this incident remains under investigation.