Four hospitalized, including two police officers, after crash near 27th and Glendale avenues

Officers were taken to hospital as a precaution
A police cruiser has was involved in a crash Friday night near 27th and Glendale avenues. ABC15 is working to get more information.
Posted at 10:32 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 01:32:07-04

PHOENIX, AZ — Four people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a Phoenix police cruiser Friday night.

Officials say the crash involving a police cruiser and an SUV happened near 27th and Glendale avenues.

Two Phoenix police officers were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Two people inside the SUV at the time of the crash were also taken to a hospital, though their conditions are currently unknown.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

The intersection of 27th and Glendale avenues is closed while this incident remains under investigation.

