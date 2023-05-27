FD: Four children, one pregnant woman hospitalized after crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Four children and one pregnant woman have been hospitalized after a crash in south Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say the crash happened near 27th and Southern avenues when two vehicles crashed in a "T-Bone" type of collision.

The four children were taken to the hospital in stable condition and the pregnant woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition according to fire officials.

Phoenix police officials say only four people of unknown ages were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is currently unknown what led up to the crash.

This incident is under investigation.