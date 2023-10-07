Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One dead, four hurt after fiery crash on Loop 101 near Thomas Road in the West Valley

Those hurt are reportedly in critical condition
Police lights blue night stock
JAROMIR CHALABALA
Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street. Themes crime, emergency and help.
Police lights blue night stock
Posted at 6:24 AM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 09:35:58-04

PHOENIX — Five women are hurt after a fiery crash overnight in the West Valley.

Phoenix Fire officials say it happened around 3:15 a.m. on the Loop 101 near Thomas Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

One of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say five women in their 20s were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety later confirmed that one person had died in the crash.

DPS is investigating the crash.

It's not yet known what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football