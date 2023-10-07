One dead, four hurt after fiery crash on Loop 101 near Thomas Road in the West Valley

PHOENIX — Five women are hurt after a fiery crash overnight in the West Valley.

Phoenix Fire officials say it happened around 3:15 a.m. on the Loop 101 near Thomas Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

One of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say five women in their 20s were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety later confirmed that one person had died in the crash.

DPS is investigating the crash.

It's not yet known what led up to the crash.