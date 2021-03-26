Five weekend construction restrictions across the Valley

Expect closures or restrictions on Loop 101 (Pima and Agua Fria), US-60, and Loop 202 Santan this weekend (March 26-29) for improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Here's ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official website:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between SR 51 and 56th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 29) for widening project (pavement diamond grinding). Northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed (including HOV ramp). Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard closed. Detour: Expect delays and consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Detours include southbound SR 51 to eastbound Union Hills Drive, northbound Tatum Boulevard, eastbound Mayo Boulevard and northbound 56th Street. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using eastbound Deer Valley Road to southbound 56th Street.



Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) right three lanes closed between Rural Road and I-10 in Tempe from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (March 28) and from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 29) for pre-construction survey work. Westbound US 60 primary ramp to westbound I-10 (toward Phoenix) closed. However, the westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Detour: Allow extra travel time. Alternate routes include westbound Broadway or Baseline roads.



Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) restricted with intermittent rolling closures in both directions overnight in areas between I-10 and Kyrene Road in Chandler from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday (March 28) for Salt River Project overhead utility line work. All I-10 ramps to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Law enforcement officers will slow or hold traffic for up to 15 minutes each time as needed for the utility work. Detour: Please allow extra travel time. I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Chandler Boulevard as an alternate route. Note: The Loop 202 intermittent closures are scheduled to start after 10 p.m. Saturday.



Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) restricted with overnight rolling lane closures in areas between Thunderbird Road and Interstate 10 in the West Valley from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (March 28-30) for lane striping. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zones. Work is arranged to limit impacts on travel to COVID-19 Vaccination Site at State Farm Stadium. If an off-ramp near the stadium is closed please be prepared to use another nearby exit.



Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Val Vista Drive and westbound off-ramp at Gilbert Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (March 27) for interchange construction. Eastbound Loop 202 right lane closed between Lindsay Road and Val Vista Drive. Westbound Loop 202 right lane closed between Lindsay and Gilbert roads. Detour: Use caution in work zones and consider exiting at other nearby interchanges.



