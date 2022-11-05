Five people, including three children, hospitalized after crash near mini-stack

PHOENIX — Five people, including three children, were taken to the hospital in varying conditions after a crash on SR-51 south near the mini-stack Friday night.
Officials say three vehicles were involved, one of which was on its side and smoking.
Two 28-year-old women were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two minors of unknown ages and one 14-year-old boy were also taken to the hospital, though in stable condition.
It is unknown what caused the crash.
Southbound SR-51 is closed at the I-10 interchange while the crash is under investigation. There is no estimated time for reopening.
