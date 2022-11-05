Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Five people, including three children, hospitalized after crash near mini-stack

Southbound SR-51 is closed at the I-10 interchange
Five people, including three children, were taken to the hospital in varying conditions after a crash on SR-51 south near the mini-stack Friday night.
Posted at 9:41 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 01:19:28-04

PHOENIX — Five people, including three children, were taken to the hospital in varying conditions after a crash on SR-51 south near the mini-stack Friday night.

Officials say three vehicles were involved, one of which was on its side and smoking.

Two 28-year-old women were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two minors of unknown ages and one 14-year-old boy were also taken to the hospital, though in stable condition.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Southbound SR-51 is closed at the I-10 interchange while the crash is under investigation. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway