Five people hurt in multi-vehicle crash near Germann and Higley roads in Gilbert

The intersection is closed as police investigate the crash
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 07, 2024
GILBERT, AZ — Five people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Gilbert Sunday afternoon.

Gilbert police say at about 12:15 p.m., they were called to the intersection Germann and Higley roads for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved.

In all, five people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. One person's injuries are considered serious.

The intersection will be closed for "an extended period" as police investigate the crash.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

