PHOENIX — Five people are hurt after a crash Saturday morning in south Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the accident took place at the intersection of 7th Street and Dobbins Road.

They say five people, four adults and a teenager, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two of the adults reportedly required extrication from their vehicle, and those two people are in critical condition.

Police have not yet provided any information on what led up to the crash.