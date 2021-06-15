Pregnant woman, 4 others reportedly injured in crash near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix police.

Officials said a sedan and SUV collided near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road, causing one of them to roll over. The collision caused enough damage that one person had to be extricated from their vehicle, a spokesperson for Phoenix Fire said.

Phoenix police say the adult male driver of the sedan left the scene on foot and transported himself to a local hospital. The adult female passenger of the sedan was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the occupants of the SUV - a pregnant woman, adult woman and one juvenile female, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Editors note: A previous version of this story said six people were hurt, Phoenix police updated that information late Tuesday afternoon saying only five were injured.