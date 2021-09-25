Watch
FD: One dead, two injured in collision involving two motorcycles at 38th Ave. and Bethany Home

Posted at 8:31 PM, Sep 24, 2021
PHOENIX — One person has died and two others have been injured in a serious motorcycle crash on Friday night.

Phoenix firefighters say two motorcycles were involved in a collision at 38th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they located two riders who needed to be transported to a hospital, and one other who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say a woman in her 30's was transported in extremely critical condition, and a man in his 50's was transported in critical condition.

Further details surrounding this collision are unknown at this time.

