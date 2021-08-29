Watch
FD: 2 kids, 3 adults seriously injured in serious collision near 7th Street and Buckeye Road

Posted at 9:22 PM, Aug 28, 2021
PHOENIX — Firefighters say two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix Saturday night.

Officials say the two-vehicle collision occurred around 9 p.m. near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.

Fire officials say a female infant and a 3-year-old were transported in extremely critical condition.

A woman in her 30's, and a man and woman in their 20's were transported in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Commuters are advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing situation, stay with ABC15 for the latest information.

