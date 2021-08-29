FD: 2 kids, 3 adults seriously injured in serious collision near 7th Street and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Firefighters say two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix Saturday night.
Officials say the two-vehicle collision occurred around 9 p.m. near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.
Fire officials say a female infant and a 3-year-old were transported in extremely critical condition.
A woman in her 30's, and a man and woman in their 20's were transported in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Commuters are advised to avoid the area at this time.
Multi-vehicle collision at 7th St & Buckeye Rd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2Bv5NLz5lO— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 29, 2021
This is a developing situation, stay with ABC15 for the latest information.