FD: 2 kids, 3 adults seriously injured in serious collision near 7th Street and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Firefighters say two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix Saturday night.

Officials say the two-vehicle collision occurred around 9 p.m. near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.

Fire officials say a female infant and a 3-year-old were transported in extremely critical condition.

A woman in her 30's, and a man and woman in their 20's were transported in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Commuters are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Multi-vehicle collision at 7th St & Buckeye Rd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2Bv5NLz5lO — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 29, 2021

This is a developing situation, stay with ABC15 for the latest information.