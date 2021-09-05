1 dead, others hurt in crash near El Mirage and Camelback roads

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say one person has died and three others are hurt after a crash near El Mirage and Camelback roads.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area for a crash with injuries.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a crash involving three vehicles.

All three drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash, authorities said.

One passenger, an adult man, died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

It is unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash, according to sheriff officials.

Camelback Road will be closed from El Mirage Road to 107th Avenue for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.