FD: Four hurt in crash near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road

PHOENIX — Fire officials say four people were hurt in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road Sunday night.

Officials say a T-bone collision occurred when a four-door sedan headed northbound failed to yield while turning west onto Osborn Road. The sedan reportedly struck a pickup truck headed southbound.

All four victims were men in their 20s. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others were in stable condition. The fourth patient refused transport.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.