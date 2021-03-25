Menu

FD: 5 people hurt in crash near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 7:30 AM, Mar 25, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say five people were injured in a two-car crash on Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street where several people were said to be trapped following the crash. Fortunately, everyone was able to get out of the vehicles, but three people suffered serious injuries.

A 25-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, and a 50-year-old woman were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Two other people were also hurt, including one person who refused ambulance transport to the hospital.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

