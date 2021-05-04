Watch
FD: 4 injured, including infant, in crash involving city bus at 40th Street and McDowell

Posted at 8:42 PM, May 03, 2021
PHOENIX — Four people, including a 3-week-old baby girl, have been seriously injured after a crash involving a city bus Monday night.

Phoenix firefighters say they were dispatched to a collision involving three vehicles at the intersection of 40th Street and McDowell Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they treated and transported four people to the hospital.

A 3-week-old girl, 19 and 26-year-old women, and a 22-year-old man were all transported in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

