FD: 3 ejected from vehicle, including 4-year-old boy in rollover collision on L-202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Three people, including a young child, have been injured after being ejected in a rollover collision on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Saturday night.
Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews say they responded to a major motor vehicle crash at around 8:10 p.m. on Red Mountain 202 at McDowell Road in the westbound lanes.
When crews arrived on scene they found a vehicle that rolled over and all three people inside had been ejected.
A woman in her 20's, a man in his 30's and a 4-year-old boy were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.
*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2021
A crash has CLOSED Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound at McDowell. All traffic must exit at McDowell but can reenter at Gilbert Road.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route like US 60.
There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/kdM7SmCVCL