FD: 3 ejected from vehicle, including 4-year-old boy in rollover collision on L-202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Three people, including a young child, have been injured after being ejected in a rollover collision on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Saturday night.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews say they responded to a major motor vehicle crash at around 8:10 p.m. on Red Mountain 202 at McDowell Road in the westbound lanes.

When crews arrived on scene they found a vehicle that rolled over and all three people inside had been ejected.

A woman in her 20's, a man in his 30's and a 4-year-old boy were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.