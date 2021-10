PHOENIX — Two children and one adult have been hospitalized after a serious rollover crash in Phoenix Friday night.

Officials say they arrived on the scene near 35th and Missouri avenues at around 8 p.m.

Crews say the collision involved three vehicle and one rollover.

Seven patients were evaluated on the scene and three were transported including a young boy and girl, and a woman, all in critical conditon, firefighters say.

Further information on the collision are unknown at this time.