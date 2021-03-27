FD: 1 dead, 1 critical after motorcycle and bicycle collide

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters say a man has died after being struck by a motorcycle while on his bicycle Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the collision occurred near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they located a 59-year-old bicyclist and officials pronounced him dead on the scene.

Officers say detectives learned a 17-year-old motorcyclist was heading northbound when he struck a bicyclist who was crossing a crosswalk.

The motorcyclist was treated and transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It is unknown if the crosswalk was activated at the time of the collision, but officers say the speed of the motorcycle appears to be a factor.

Police say charges are pending further investigation and it is unknown if impairment is also a factor for either men.

Phoenix police will continue investigating the cause of the collision.