Watch
Traffic

Actions

Extended road restrictions in Tempe set due to water main break

items.[0].image.alt
Tempe Police Department
tempe police department.jpg
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 16:14:40-04

TEMPE, AZ — Extended road restrictions have been implemented in Tempe due to a recent water main break and are expected to last at least two more weeks.

In a tweet Monday, the Tempe Police Department said north and southbound lanes of Hardy Drive are closed at Southern Avenue. The east and westbound lanes of Southern will also have lane restrictions.

Authorities say drivers should plan ahead and expect delays as these restrictions continue.

Possible alternatives that can be used are Priest Drive or Mill Avenue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the ABC15 app now for the latest on monsoon storms