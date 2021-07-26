Extended road restrictions in Tempe after water main break

TEMPE, AZ — Extended road restrictions have been implemented at a Tempe intersection after a weekend water main break.

In a tweet Monday, the Tempe Police Department said north and southbound lanes of Hardy Drive are closed at Southern Avenue. The east and westbound lanes of Southern will also have lane restrictions.

We expect this closure to remain for at least two more weeks. One eastbound lane is open, two westbound lanes are open as is all northbound. Southbound remains closed. https://t.co/mSsn1zQ4mn — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) July 26, 2021

Due to water main break we are expecting extended road restrictions. North and southbound Hardy is closed at Southern. East and westbound southern will have lane restrictions. Please plan ahead and expect delays. Use Priest or Mill Ave as possible alternatives. pic.twitter.com/vNAeDkfbjq — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) July 26, 2021

Authorities say drivers should plan ahead and expect delays as the southbound closure of Hardy at Southern is expected to last for at least two more weeks.

Possible alternatives that can be used are Priest Drive or Mill Avenue.