I-10 shut down near Bullard Avenue due to police situation

Tactical vehicles, large police presence in the area
Both directions of I-10 are shut down to a police situation early Friday morning.
Posted at 4:51 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 07:41:31-05

GOODYEAR, AZ — The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are shut down in the West Valley due to a police situation early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the scene is near Bullard Avenue and involves a person on the roadway.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence and tactical vehicles.

Goodyear Police Department is also assisting with the incident.

The area was initially shut down after 4 a.m. There is no estimated time for traffic to be let through again.

