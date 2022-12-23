I-10 shut down near Bullard Avenue due to police situation

GOODYEAR, AZ — The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are shut down in the West Valley due to a police situation early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the scene is near Bullard Avenue and involves a person on the roadway.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence and tactical vehicles.

Goodyear Police Department is also assisting with the incident.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 is CLOSED in both directions in Goodyear.



The closure is due to law enforcement activity.



Eastbound is closed at Bullard Ave. Westbound is closed at Litchfield Road.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/MkL3DSDgSI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 23, 2022

The area was initially shut down after 4 a.m. There is no estimated time for traffic to be let through again.

