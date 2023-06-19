Watch Now
Eastbound I-10 shut down at Baseline Road after motorcycle crash

A crash involving a motorcycle shut down eastbound traffic on I-10 near Baseline Road early Monday morning.
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 08:25:38-04

TEMPE, AZ — Eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 are shut down near Baseline Road after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash early Monday morning involved a motorcycle. They did not provide information on the severity of injuries or what led to the crash.

The roadway was restricted during the investigation, but after 5 a.m., it appeared that all eastbound traffic was being diverted off the roadway.

