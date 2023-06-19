Eastbound I-10 shut down at Baseline Road after motorcycle crash

TEMPE, AZ — Eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 are shut down near Baseline Road after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash early Monday morning involved a motorcycle. They did not provide information on the severity of injuries or what led to the crash.

The roadway was restricted during the investigation, but after 5 a.m., it appeared that all eastbound traffic was being diverted off the roadway.

