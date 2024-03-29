Eastbound I-10 closed in west Phoenix this weekend (March 28 - April 1)

Freeway closures are minimal this Easter weekend. Drivers heading into central Phoenix from the West Valley should account for extra travel time.
The following closures are in place this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation website:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and I-17 (Stack Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 1) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 79th, 75th and 67th avenues closed.
- Detours: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound/eastbound Loop 202 and connect with I-10 (toward Tucson) near Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area. Drivers on eastbound I-10 also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including McDowell and Thomas roads north of I-10 or Van Buren Street and Buckeye Road south of I-10, to reach I-17. I-10 drivers also can consider detouring on northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) to reach I-17 in north Phoenix.
- North- and southbound 32nd Street closed between I-10 and Elwood Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 1) for ramp construction. East- and westbound I-10 off-ramps and westbound on-ramp at 32nd Street closed. Northbound 32nd Street will be open between Broadway Road and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp.
- Detour: Consider alternate routes including the westbound I-10 off-ramps at 40th or 24th streets and the eastbound off-ramp at 40th Street. Allow extra travel time.
- Note: The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street will remain closed until June for reconstruction. Drivers can instead exit at 40th Street. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.