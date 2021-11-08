East Valley drivers impacted by dust, debris along US 60 after latest closure

GILBERT, AZ — East Valley commuters drove through dust and flying debris Monday morning, raising concerns from drivers as another highway closure looms.

Over the weekend, the eastbound US 60 from Gilbert and Greenfield Roads in the east Valley was closed for road maintenance and pavement removal. On Monday morning, when the section of the highway reopened, drivers were forced to drive through a cloud of dust while being pelted with debris.

"It was like driving through a hailstorm," commented Julie Benzer on an ABC15 Facebook post. "Asphalt pieces flying everywhere."

Early Monday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) tweeted a dust advisory for the area, and told ABC15 that they are aware of the problem, and working with the contractor, McNeil Brothers Inc., to address the problem.

Check your route before you head out with the ADOT Alerts and AZ511 apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/jxyRHu59lf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 8, 2021

ADOT told ABC15 Monday afternoon that there is another planned closure tonight (Monday), November 8, at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, November 9, at 5 a.m. in the same stretch of road for roadway maintenance. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives will also be closed.

Another closure is planned on the westbound US 60 from Greenfield to Gilbert Roads this Friday, November 12, at 9 p.m. through Monday, November 15, at 5 a.m. for asphalt removal and pavement sweeping.

For drivers who may have suffered a cracked windshield along this stretch of highway, as long as you're covered by car insurance, your windshield replacement should be free of charge.

"Generally under their comprehensive coverage there’s an option where they can include a zero deductible for windshields," said State Farm Insurance Agent Dondrell Swanson. "There’s no limit on the number of times that drivers can receive a new windshield. Anecdotally, Arizona has much higher windshield claims than any other state."