Drivers will need to find an alternate route around a major ADOT project this weekend

PHOENIX — Starting Friday at 9 p.m., the eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between the I-17 Stack interchange and 7th Street.

The closure will last through the weekend until Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The closure is for inspection of the Deck Park Tunnel.

ADOT hires contractors to inspect the tunnel every two years. They look over everything from the new LED lighting recently installed, to the ventilation, electrical, and fire systems.

"We want to make sure all systems are a go in the tunnel," said ADOT spokesperson, Doug Nintzel.

Nitzel said if problems are discovered during the inspection, ADOT will get it repaired.

The Deck Park Tunnel he says holds historic significance as well. Opening to traffic in 1990, it plays a big part in connecting people from coast to coast.

"Well if you look at I-10 across the entire country, from the Pacific Ocean all the way to Florida, this was the final mile of I-10 to be built across the country so it's very significant, and it was quite the landmark occasion when the Deck Park Tunnel did open in August of 1990." Nitzel said.

But back to now, drivers will have to make their way around the tunnel for the next two weekends.

"Getting around, it's a little frustrating," said Laryssa Blount as she sat in her car in the park atop the tunnel.

"It's annoying but it is something that's necessary and hopefully it just happens quickly and it's done with and we can get back to no traffic," Blount said.

ADOT recommends drivers plan ahead and use alternate routes including Interstate 17 south of the downtown area while the closure is still in place.

The westbound side of the I-10 will be closed next weekend.