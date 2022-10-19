Driver sought after woman hit, killed near 23rd Street and Bell Road

Police are looking for one of two drivers who struck and killed a woman crossing the street in north Phoenix overnight.

Officers were first called to the scene near 23rd Street and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a woman was found injured in the roadway.

Police say she was walking south across Bell Road when a vehicle headed westbound hit her. A second vehicle headed westbound also hit the woman but continued driving away from the scene.

The woman reportedly died from her injuries at the scene.

The first driver involved in the crash reportedly stopped at a nearby gas station. Police say there were no signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say they are now looking for the driver of the second vehicle, a man, who left the area after the crash.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (Spanish).