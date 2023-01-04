Watch Now
Driver runs from scene after hitting motorcyclist near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, police say

The motorcyclist is in critical condition
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred between a passenger car and motorcycle at the intersection around 3 a.m., Phoenix police say.

The driver reportedly got out of the car after the crash and ran from the scene.

The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they are still looking for the driver who left the scene. Officials did not provide a suspect description.

