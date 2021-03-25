Driver, responding officer hurt in fiery Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Fire officials say an officer was injured while rescuing a driver from a fiery crash in Phoenix Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a crash near 34th Street and Osborn Road where an officer had pulled an unconscious man out of a burning car.

An officer performed CPR on the driver before fire officials took over and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.