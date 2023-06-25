Watch Now
Driver of stolen car in custody after crashing into a house

Posted at 7:12 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 22:38:25-04

GLENDALE — The driver of a stolen car was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after crashing into a house near 59th and Maryland avenues.

Officials say the vehicle was located near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Police attempted a traffic stop near 64th and Maryland avenues, but the driver allegedly drove off and ran a red light.

The vehicle was later found near 59th and Maryland avenues, having crashed into a house.

The driver was found in the backyard of the house and was taken into custody.

The occupants of the house were not injured.

This incident is currently under investigation.

