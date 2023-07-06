Watch Now
Driver jailed on DUI-related charges after crash that killed 1, hurt 2 in Phoenix overnight

The crash occurred near 35th and Grand avenues
One person was killed in a crash near 35th and Grand avenues overnight. A driver has been jailed on a DUI charge, police say.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 06, 2023
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman has been booked into jail after a crash that left one dead and two others hurt late Wednesday night. 

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near 35th and Grand avenues under the overpass of Indian School Road. 

A vehicle, driven by a woman, reportedly crashed into three pedestrians, injuring all of them.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were hospitalized, but the severity of their injuries is not known. 

Police say the driver was detained and showed signs of impairment. She was processed and booked into jail on DUI-related charges. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

