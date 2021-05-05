Watch
Traffic

Actions

Driver in extremely critical condition after crash with school bus in Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
KNXV
19th avenue and cholla crash
Posted at 9:41 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 12:41:14-04

PHOENIX — A driver is in extremely critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash, including a school bus, Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near 19th Avenue and Cholla Street, near Peoria Avenue, when a northbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a tow truck. A school bus headed southbound was also struck during the collision.

Police say no children were on the bus at the time.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland Saturday at 7:30P on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app