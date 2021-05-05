Driver in extremely critical condition after crash with school bus in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A driver is in extremely critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash, including a school bus, Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near 19th Avenue and Cholla Street, near Peoria Avenue, when a northbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a tow truck. A school bus headed southbound was also struck during the collision.

Police say no children were on the bus at the time.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.