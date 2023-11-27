Watch Now
Driver in custody after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Ocotillo and McQueen roads

Ocotillo and McQueen crash
Posted at 2:36 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 16:36:33-05

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say a driver has been taken into custody after a crash that left a pedestrian dead early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Ocotillo and McQueen roads.

Police say the driver who was involved in the crash left the scene but was later located.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died from injuries suffered during the crash.

Traffic in the area was shut down for some time while investigators were at the scene.

No further information has been released.

