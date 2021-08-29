Driver dies after two-vehicle crash in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A driver has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Apache Junction Saturday night.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said just before 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Apache Trail and Mountain Road for a collision with injuries.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found two vehicles with single occupants that were involved in the crash.

One man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A woman suffered minor injuries due to the crash.

Authorities say impairment is being investigated as a possible factor and no arrests or citations have been issued at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.