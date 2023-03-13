Driver detained, impairment suspected after crash near Tempe railroad tracks

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say one person was detained after trying to run away from a crash scene overnight.

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. along the railroad tracks near Kyrene and Baseline roads.

Police say the single vehicle crashed and rolled, hitting the train barrier gate, and causing extensive damage.

The occupants in the car suffered only minor injuries, and the driver attempted to flee from the scene. Officers were able to detain that person, police say.

Impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.