Driver at-large after two-vehicle crash into apartment building near Westgate in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Two people are hurt and police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a two-car crash that ended in an apartment building Sunday morning.

According to Glendale police, just after 2 a.m., they responded to a crash near 91st Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people hurt in one of the vehicles. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The collision caused both of the vehicles to crash into an apartment patio causing extensive damage to the home.

Police say no one inside was hurt.

No suspect information has been provided.

Glendale police are investigating what led up to the crash.