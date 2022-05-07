Driver arrested on DUI-related charges after deadly pedestrian crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a pedestrian was hit and killed, and a driver was arrested for DUI-related charges early Saturday morning.
The crash occurred as a pedestrian was reportedly crossing Camelback Road near Miller Avenue around 1:40 a.m.
A passenger car struck the pedestrian, causing fatal injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver was arrested on DUI-related charges.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
🚨#TrafficUpdate The EASTBOUND lanes of Camelback RD are now OPEN.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) May 7, 2022
The WESTBOUND lanes are still CLOSED. https://t.co/rZNwBB32NC