Watch
Traffic

Actions

Driver arrested on DUI-related charges after deadly pedestrian crash in Scottsdale

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 7:04 AM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 10:08:11-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a pedestrian was hit and killed, and a driver was arrested for DUI-related charges early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred as a pedestrian was reportedly crossing Camelback Road near Miller Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

A passenger car struck the pedestrian, causing fatal injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver was arrested on DUI-related charges.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Consumer problem? The ABC15 Let Joe Know team is here help you find a solution.