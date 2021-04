MESA, AZ — A driver was arrested after reportedly driving the wrong way on Loop 202 Santan early Tuesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a wrong-way driver self-corrected and stopped near Elliot Road.

DPS says the driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. The driver was reportedly arrested for DUI.

No collisions or injuries were reported during the incident.

It's unclear how long the driver was headed in the wrong direction.