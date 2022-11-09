Watch Now
Driver arrested after hitting police cruiser near 75th and Glendale avenues

Impairment is under investigation as a factor in the crash
Posted at 3:28 AM, Nov 09, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — A driver was arrested after hitting a Glendale police cruiser and attempting to flee the scene early Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of 75th and Glendale avenues around 12:30 a.m.

An officer was reportedly headed eastbound when a driver making a left turn struck the officer’s vehicle.

The driver reportedly tried to leave the scene but was taken into custody and arrested for hit-and-run. Police say impairment is being investigated as a factor in the collision.

The officer was not hurt and an arrested person being transported in the cruiser at the time of the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No further information has been released.

