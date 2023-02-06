Driver arrested after deadly motorcycle crash near 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway

PHOENIX — Police documents show a man was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash late Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a motorcyclist, throwing the rider into the northbound lanes of traffic near the major cross streets of 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway.

Documents say the motorcycle rider died from injuries suffered during the crash.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly continued on, made a U-turn after the crash, and parked in an apartment complex, but a witness stood by until police arrived.

Documents show the suspected driver, identified as 32-year-old Larrison James, admitted to drinking before the crash. He reportedly told police he “felt the effects of alcohol while driving and he fled the scene of the collision because he was afraid.”

A preliminary breath test showed James blew a .222 after the crash, police say.

James was booked into jail on charges including second-degree murder hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.