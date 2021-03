PHOENIX — Officials say a wrong-way driver was hospitalized after a crash along Interstate 17 early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a wrong-way crash occurred at the off-ramp at I-17 and Jomax Road after 3 a.m.

The wrong-way driver was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver is said to be OK.

DPS says they are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.