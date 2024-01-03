Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

DPS trooper seriously hurt in crash on I-10 near 43rd Avenue

The area is expected to be closed, drivers should seek alternative routes
A DPS trooper was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 20:52:00-05

A DPS trooper was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

It happened on Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue just before 6 p.m.

The area will remain closed as troopers investigate what led to the crash.

Aerial footage shows a large backup, officials advise drivers to take alternate routes.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61