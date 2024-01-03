DPS trooper seriously hurt in crash on I-10 near 43rd Avenue

A DPS trooper was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

It happened on Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue just before 6 p.m.

The area will remain closed as troopers investigate what led to the crash.

Aerial footage shows a large backup, officials advise drivers to take alternate routes.

UPDATE: The delay is back to the Deck Park Tunnel. We suggest postponing travel in the area or using alternate routes.



For current road & traffic information, check the AZ511 app:

📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIzG1F

📱 Android: https://t.co/PEVlWCfMHL pic.twitter.com/TLfs5oQl9M — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 3, 2024

The investigation remains ongoing.